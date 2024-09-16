POLICE: Man accused of taking girl's pictures under bathroom stall in Naples mall

NAPLES, Fla. — A man has been arrested and charged with using his cell phone to take pictures of a girl while she was in a stall at Coastland Center Mall in Naples on Friday, September 13th.

The Naples Police Department says a young victim told police that she witnessed a man using a phone to take pictures of her from underneath a nearby stall.

The suspect was later identified as David Sanabria, 22.

Sanabria, according to police, was seen leaving the women's bathroom by officers and was detained.

Following an investigation, Sanabria was arrested without incident.

The Naples Police Department says Sanabria was already on Supervised Inmate Release status from the Florida Department of Corrections for a previous conviction for Fleeing and Eluding police.

He was transported to the Naples Jail and charged with Video Voyeurism and for Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription.