Police called to incident involving plane; Naples airport authorities say the pilot is "nowhere to be found"

UPDATE 7:15 AM:

The Naples Airport said they originally discovered the plane around 4:00 a.m. But, no one was at the scene, according to the airport.

One runway is still closed as of 7:10 a.m., they said, while a second reopened as they clear the scene.

The airport told Fox 4 that they believe the plane must have been performing 'touch-and-go' practice loops, and so there is no flight number. They can confirm, though, that the pilot did not work for Naples Airport, and that the control tower is not open overnight.

The FAA is investigating.

ORIGINAL:

Naples Police confirmed to Fox 4 that a plane slid off a runway at the Naples Airport, Tuesday morning.

The Collier County 911 Center said the call came in just before 6 a.m. No injuries are reported, according to officers.

The police department said it was a small aircraft involved, though the number of people onboard - and where it was coming from - are still unclear at this time.

Naples Police are investigating with firefighters. They had one runway shutdown, but police say it is open again as of 7 a.m.

We have a team headed to the scene and will update this article when we learn more.