PLAYOFFS IN NAPLES: FC Naples win clinches home playoff game on Saturday

NAPLES, Fla — A season that started in early March at the Paradise Sports Complex in Naples, will extend into November.

FC Naples secured a home playoff game on Saturday night, with a 2-0 victory against Charlotte Independence. The win means the team finished the regular season with 47 points, enough to clinch fourth place.

They will play the defending champion, Union Omaha at Paradise Sports Complex on November 1 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets for the game will go on sale Tuesday.

Karsen Henderlong got the scoring started in the final game of the season, with a goal in 64th minute.

Henderlong converted a penalty kick in the 80th minute to put the game away.

FC Naples is just the third expansion team to make the playoffs in USL League One history. Union Omaha will be in the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

