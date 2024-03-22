Pine Ridge Middle School student will head to D.C. to represent Collier County in Scripps Spelling Bee

NAPLES, Fla. — Thirty students from around Collier County waited their turn Thursday night as they were vying for the chance to represent their school district in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the same media company that owns Fox 4.

The Optimist Club of Naples is paying for the winner and one adult guest to go to the national competition in Washington D.C. this May.

It is something not many students get to experience but a competition 6th-grader Maverick Davenport from Immokalee Middle School says he studied for, for days.

“What I did is I would go over them and repeat them to myself, like I would say them and then I would spell them out," said Davenport. "Then after that, my mom would tell me the words and I would try to spell them.”

Fox 4 wants to congratulate all the spellers and a special shoutout to Pine Ridge Middle School's very own Rylan Wise who won Thursday's bee.

Wise is a 7th-grade student and won after correctly spelling the word "unmoored."