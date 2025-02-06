Physicians Regional Healthcare System's Pine Ridge Road location held a ribbon cutting February 5. The hospital created a space it's doctors call a 'hybrid procedure room' equiped with a cardiac surgery system.

A camera is inserted through a catheter, also called a cystoscope. This machine allows the image to be blown up on the screen so doctors can evaluate during cardiology procedures.

Take a look...

Physicians Regional welcomes hybrid procedure room, helping patients heal 9 times faster

Typically cardiac surgery involves two rooms. A catheterization is performed in one room and the surgery takes place in the other. Transporting a patient between the two can be risky. Now, this process is streamlined.

Doctors Ron Caputo, Director of Cardiovascular Services and Scott Schultz Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery can now use this cardiac surgery system all in one place.

"This [room] is a combination of both of those so we don't have to move patients back-and-forth. We can actually take care of the entirety of the problem in this room," Schultz said.

Scott Lowe, the CEO says as Naples and Collier County grow, it's critical to be able to service patients in this location.

"Now, with this room we have more capacity to capture and meet the demands of the community," he said.

Using the machine speeds up recovery from 3 months to about 10 days.

"Our volume demands, the complexity of the procedures and the specialized procedures we're doing now, we really need a specialized space to get these procedures done," Dr. Caputo said.