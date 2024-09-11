Petition to save Naples mural gains momentum amid county pushback

NAPLES, Fla. — A bright, colorful mural on a new luxury development in Naples is facing legal trouble as Collier County commissioners say it could violate county code.

The mural, a canvas of colorful flowers on the east side of a complex at U.S. 41 and Davis Boulevard, has been called ugly by some local residents and compared to a Kleenex box by others.

Petition to save controversial Naples mural gains momentum amid county pushback

Commissioners argued that the artwork is not the design the developer originally advertised to the county, and now, a code enforcement case could be opened to have it removed.

"Art is completely subjective," said Amanda Jaron, an artist and the president of the Bayshore Arts District. "Really, the conversation is not whether you like it or not, right? But what actually is happening is what art is supposed to do," she explained.

Following threats from the county to remove the mural, Jaron started a Change.org petition to keep it in place. She argues that the county does not have clear statutes or definitions regarding public art, which has led to ambiguity in enforcement.

"My belief is that the county doesn't have clear statutes," Jaron said. She added, "There's not clear definition, and with that, it does leave for a lot of ambiguity."

Jaron’s petition had already garnered over 500 signatures by Wednesday afternoon. She insists that since the mural is not a structural work of art, it causes no harm and believes it brings the community together.

"Not everyone thinks the Mona Lisa is amazing or even thinks that the Statue of Liberty is a sculpture, right?" Jaron said. "So art is completely subjective, and that's the beautiful thing about it. So in any way you cut it, at this point, it will forever be an iconic piece of art in this community," she added.

Collier County commissioners have agreed to postpone discussions about the mural until their next meeting.

In the meantime, the developers of The Ascent at Metropolitan Naples issued a statement on its status with the county.

"The Ascent at Metropolitan Naples developers are cooperating with county representatives and County Commissioner Dan Kowal, and with his help, we believe that we have worked out a resolution," the Dolben Company said.