Patty Baker Humane Society Naples launches mural contest celebrating rescue and second chances

NAPLES, Fla. — Patty Baker Humane Society Naples is inviting Southwest Florida artists to create a vibrant exterior mural representing hope, love, and "happy tails" through a new community contest.

The animal shelter announced the mural contest seeks artwork that will serve as an outdoor backdrop for adopters to capture their first family photo with their new pets. The contest focuses on themes of rescue, adoption, community, and joy.

Artists have from September 15 through October 15 to submit their entries. Community voting will take place from October 16 through October 23.

The organization welcomes submissions from individual artists and teams based in Southwest Florida. Participants must submit a digital rendering or sketch along with a brief artist statement of up to 250 words explaining their concept and how it connects with the contest's themes.

The mural will measure 13 feet wide by 8.5 feet high and must be suitable for exterior display. Submissions should be visually engaging, family-friendly, and may optionally incorporate PBHSN branding or colors.

A panel from PBHSN will judge entries based on creativity, theme relevance, visual impact, and execution feasibility. The winning artist will be announced via social media in late October, with mural installation to be completed by the end of 2025.

PBHSN will cover all supplies, materials, and time for design development and painting. The organization will also coordinate painting logistics with the selected artist.

Founded in 1960 to address a growing homeless animal population in Collier County, Patty Baker Humane Society Naples has found homes for over 110,000 animals. The organization's mission is to shelter animals in times of need, locate life-long homes, and advocate for responsible pet ownership.

Each year, the organization serves thousands of displaced dogs, cats, and small mammals by providing shelter and working with partner organizations. It also serves thousands of client animals through the Yawney Family Veterinary Clinic.

Full contest details, guidelines, and submission forms are available at pbhsnaples.org/mural.