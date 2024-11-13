Pair of Miami men arrested in Collier County for 'bank jugging'

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County deputies arrested two Miami men of "bank jugging."

It's a slang term, meaning thieves wait outside banks so they can follow you. When you leave your car at another location, the thieves attempt to steal the money out of your vehicle, if it's unlocked.

Deputies say on Tuesday morning, Jean Das and Gerald Thomas were driving around Radio Road and Santa Barbara Boulevard. The vehicle could be seen driving around several banks and park in the lots without ever leaving the car, deputies said.

Collier County Sheriff's Office

Collier County Sheriff's Office

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, deputies noticed the suspicious car and kept an eye on it. A customer was seen taking out a large amount of cash and leaving the bank.

Using the sheriff's office helicopter, they followed the vehicle. The suspects, when the customer parked at another location, got out of their vehicle and went into the customer's van.

When the suspects tried to get away, deputies say they pulled the car over.

They're charged with two felony counts: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and traveling to commit a burglary outside of their county of residents.

"Sheriff Rambosk urges everyone to be wary of bank jugging crimes like this," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "The Sheriff advises you to never leave cash in your vehicle, always keep money closely-guarded on your person, and always lock your doors."

RELATED COVERAGE: Here's what to know about 'bank jugging.'