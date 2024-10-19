OPEN TRYOUTS: FC Naples kicks off second round

NAPLES, Fla. — FC Naples Head Coach Matt Poland is still looking for his top 23 players who will make the team.

The professional soccer team held its second round of open tryouts at Paradise Coast Sports Complex Stadium in Naples on Saturday from 8 – 10 a.m.

FC Naples CEO Bob Moreno said 50 players showcased their skills on the field.

He also told FOX 4 Community Correspondent Victoria Scott more than 100 players were on a waiting list.

The first day consisted of various drills and technical skills.

Sunday's format will be 11v11 full field.

Moreno and other team officials said they are very focused on selecting local talent.

“The first thing is community," Moreno said. "This time has always been about building and supporting the community. So, we want to give people in Southwest Florida the ability to make the team. The second thing is we obviously want to find the best talent available, right? So, we’re trying to do everything possible.”

“We’re super excited because we’re looking for the diamond in the rough of local talent," said Director of Corporate Partnerships for FC Naples Kim Mcdonnell. "Somebody who is kind of like our hometown hero that our community can get around and rally around.”

Moreno told Scott the next round will be invite-only tryouts.

The team also has seven international spots on its roster.

The first game will be in early March of 2025.

You can find more information on tickets by clicking on this link.