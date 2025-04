NAPLES MANOR, Fla. — One person is injured after a stabbing in Naples Manor, according to Collier County EMS.

First responders confirmed to Fox 4 that they responded around 8 p.m. on Sunday night. They tell us the victim's injuries are not serious, but they were flown to a hospital.

It happened in the area of Martin Street and Carolina Avenue.

We are waiting on information about a suspect or search from the Collier County Sheriff's Office.