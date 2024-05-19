Watch Now
One dead, three injured in Immokalee Road crash

Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Posted at 6:50 PM, May 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-19 18:50:35-04

NAPLES, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a roll-over crash that left one person dead and three others injured on Saturday.

FHP said around 9:18 p.m., May 18, a 66-year-old Naples man was driving east in the center lane on Immokalee Road near Woodcrest Drive.

According to FHP, the man made an "abrupt right turn" and hit the front of a vehicle in the right lane.

FHP said the man's vehicle was overturned, and he was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the other vehicle and two passengers were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

FHP is investigating the crash.

