NAPLES, Fla — One person is dead and one person is injured after a shooting in Naples, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Sunday evening, deputies said they responded to shots fired at a home on Hardee Street.

When the deputies arrived, they found the two gunshot victims. One victim is currently being treated, deputies said, and the second is dead.

The office said it is an active death investigation. They do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.