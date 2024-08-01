ON THE LOOK OUT: Waste Management drivers trained to help local law enforcement

NAPLES, Fla. — Whether you live in Charlotte, Lee or Collier Counties, your neighborhood trash collector will also play another key role in your community - helping to prevent crime.

Waste Management started a program called Waste Watch.

It gives local law enforcement an extra pair of eyes.

Garbage truck drivers are out on the roads and in communities in very early morning hours, and they're being trained to report emergencies or suspicious activity to police.

The program started in Collier County in 2010, and every few years they retrain all their drivers

Waste Management says their drivers can see a lot including fires, car accidents or break-ins.

Collier County Sheriff's Office says it helps the whole community, especially with their response time in an emergency.

Dawn McCormick works for Waste Management and says a couple times a month their drivers call in to report something which can make a big difference in an emergency.

"They're recognized as someone who can make a difference, who can be an extra set of eyes and ears, make the phone call and really pay a positive impact in keeping the community safe," McCormick says.

Waste Management recently trained their drivers in Lee County to be part of the Waste Watch program as well and already trained drivers in Charlotte County.