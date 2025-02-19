Oldest Black-owned business in Naples celebrates 56 years on the job

NAPLES, Fla. — Just after the Jim Crow Era in Collier County, a Black-owned business was born. Establishing it wasn't easy.

This is Cleveland Bass. He started Cleveland Bass and Movers in 1969.

It's owner says it's the oldest black owned business here in Naples.

Cassandra Stready is Bass' granddaughter and is the Operations Manager for the company now. She says racism was at a high during the time the family business started.

"This is the story that my grandfather shared; He was coming along as a young man and there was one particular moving company in business at the time. Their thought process was, 'you have the audacity to try and start a business'," she said.

She says her grandfather’s moving company started out by helping clients at the train station.

"They would come into town by train and they would have to get their luggage delivered to their homes," Stready said.

Some of their customers still work with them 5 decades later. Juliana Meek is the Director and Owner of Harmon-Meek Gallery.

"Our history with Cleveland Bass goes back generations. My grandfather was a client of Cleveland bass back in the 70s," she said.

It started out simply, carrying lumber and luggage.

"It just grew from there, from packing and moving, to shipping and delivering," Stready said.

Now they handle residential, commercial, and international moves. Timothy Stready Senior is Cassandra's father and Bass's son.

"My dad was a great man, he was an honest man," he said.

Stready says his father's dream is now a legacy.

"My kids are doing well [with the business] and when I'm long gone, hopefully they can keep it up for another 50 years," he said.