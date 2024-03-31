"Nothing should keep you from finding a sport": Naples man represents in Paralympics

NAPLES, Fla. — You may have played Table Tennis before, but probably never like this.

"I feel like I'm a completely different person once I'm inside of the court," said Jenson Van Emburgh, ranked fourth in the world for Table Tennis in the Paralympics.

For Van Emburgh, Table Tennis began as a hobby and now it has turned into so much more.

“When I was 9-years-old, my house had a tennis tournament with my brother. It was really hot outside and I couldn't watch him play, because my whole family is a tennis family. They had a table there. I was playing with all the kids at the tournament, and I really enjoyed it," said Van Emburgh.

Now, Van Emburgh, the world's number four best Table Tennis player in the Paralympics, will

soon head to Paris this summer to hopefully advance his ranking.

“Table tennis taught me about overcoming adversities, challenges, and difficulties that you may encounter in the real world," said Van Emburgh.

Van Emburgh has put in work every day for years to get to his current level, while also being an inspiration to others.

"I think that there's nothing that should keep you from finding a sport," said Van Emburgh. "If you have a disability try to find a sport that you really enjoy and just pursue it and give your best. I would recommend table tennis maybe I'm a little bit biased.”