"NOT VICTIMS..CRIMINALS": Eleven arrested in Naples massage parlor investigation

NAPLES, Fla. — Eleven people have been arrested for their involvement in local massage parlors - according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say ten businesses in Collier County failed inspections - including two cease-and-desist orders.

Two more are pending.

Further consequences could include suspension of business, managerial or individual licenses.

The sheriff's office says the goal of Operation INTERCEPT Illicit Massage Businesses is to identify places where this type of conduct is occurring, and those who are involved.

In the news release announcing the arrest, the department outlines that the individuals arrested are "not victims - they are criminals".

The Florida Department of Health says ten locations failed inspections.

The department says the multi-agency effort is to combat child exploitation, and is the beginning of the enactment of House Bill 197.

The bill expands the Department of Health’s (DOH) authority to suspend the license of a massage therapist or massage establishment when an employee of the establishment is arrested for committing or attempting, soliciting, or conspiring to commit certain offenses, such as prostitution, kidnapping, or human trafficking. The bill authorizes the State Surgeon General to suspend the license of any licensee upon probable cause that the licensee has committed sexual misconduct.

The Florida Senate

The 10 businesses are:



Elle and Ella Spa/Healthy Spa, 12980 U.S. 41 N., Naples

Nini Asian Spa, 13500 U.S. 41 N., Naples

Sincere 4U Spa, 13800 U.S. 41 N., Naples

Serenity Spa, 2700 Immokalee Road, Naples

K and W Therapy, 103rd Ave. N.; Naples

7 Naples Healthy Spa, 2033 Pine Ridge Road, Naples

Phoenix Spa, 1042 Pine Ridge Road, Naples

Davis Asian Massage, 2400 Davis Blvd., Naples

Ylan Massage Spa, 4207 U.S. 41 E., Naples

168 Golden Massage, 7550 Mission Hills Drive, Naples.

The individuals arrested are the following:

*Pingchuan Rotondi, 53, two counts of failure to provide required documents

*Daisy Ning Yang, 55, two counts of failure to provide required documents

*Jing Wang, 55, two counts of failure to provide required documents

*Xuan Li, 53, two counts of failure to provide required documents

*Anna Dai, 52, two counts of failure to provide required documents

*You Lijing, 48, two counts of failure to provide required documents

*Fang Fang He, 49, three counts of failure to provide required documents

*Joong Jae Kim, 55, two counts of failure to provide required documents

*Liyan Wang, 48, two counts of failure to provide required documents

*Sanyun Zeng, 48, two counts of failure to provide required documents, practicing massage without a license

*Qun Jiang, 52, two counts of failure to provide required documents

