Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNaples

Actions

‘Not code compliant’: Injured diner sues Naples restaurant for ceiling collapse

La Trattoria faces a lawsuit claiming negligence after a ceiling collapse sent seven people to the hospital; attorney seeks over $50,000 in damages for his client
NAPLES CEILING COLLAPSE THUMBNAIL.jpg
Austin Schargorodski
NAPLES CEILING COLLAPSE THUMBNAIL.jpg
Posted

NAPLES, Fla. — Back in July, a night out at La Trattoria in Naples turned dangerous when the ceiling collapsed - sending seven people to the hospital. Now, a man who was injured is suing the restaurant.

Watch my report here...

‘It’s not code compliant’: Injured diner sues Naples restaurant after ceiling collapse in July

Attorney Aaron P. Davis, partner at Davis Goldman PLLC, said his client was knocked out by the falling ceiling and suffered a deep cut that required stitches. Davis said the injuries still impact his client’s daily life, so he’s suing the restaurant and property owners - claiming the collapse was caused by negligence.

“Any time you have a situation where a ceiling collapses, and beams and ceiling tiles and things come down on patrons - it’s not code compliant,” said Davis.

Aaron P. Davis, partner at Davis Goldman PLLC.
Aaron P. Davis, partner at Davis Goldman PLLC.

But, I reached out to La Trattoria for comment, and a managing partner told me off camera, that the restaurant was code compliant and up to date on inspections.

Davis said his client is seeking more than $50,000 in compensation.

Exterior of La Trattoria on 5th Ave in Naples.
Exterior of La Trattoria on 5th Ave in Naples.

“One of the reasons we filed suit so quickly is because we want the opportunity to take discovery and get into the details of exactly why this happened like you would for any kind of structural collapse,” Davis explained.

La Trattoria’s managing partner said the restaurant is undergoing a full renovation and plans to reopen soon.

Workers busy renovating the interior of La Trattoria in Naples.
Workers busy renovating the interior of La Trattoria in Naples.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood