North Collier firefighters add ambulance service

NAPLES, Fla. — North Collier Fire Control & Rescue District will begin providing Advanced Life Support transport services to people starting July 31.

The milestone comes after the district received its Class I Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (COPCN) to provide ALS transport services on February 1, followed by the state transport provider license in November 2025.

The district will officially launch Medic Rescue 45 during a ceremonial event at Station 45 in Naples on July 31.

The journey toward providing transport services began in the early 1970s when Collier County Government first requested the district's participation in 911 transport services. At that time, the department was still transitioning from volunteer to professional staffing. In 2015, after the merger of Big Corkscrew Island Fire Control & North Naples Rescue District to form North Collier Fire Control & Rescue District, officials filed a request to expand COPCN boundaries. However, county commissioners declined to renew the existing COPCN. A breakthrough came in 2023 when newly appointed Collier County Manager Amy Patterson questioned why the fire district couldn't help augment transport services.

The Department of Health completed its final inspection on June 28, clearing the way for the July 31 launch.