Non-profit initiative helps rehouse low-income senior women in Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples-based nonprofit is making steady progress on getting more homeless senior women off the streets and into stable, affordable housing.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in Collier County received a $30,000 grant to support older women in need last year. The funding, in partnership with the Collier County Women’s Foundation, has already helped rehouse four women, with plans to assist six more in the coming weeks.

NAMI Collier CEO Beth Hatch believes safe housing is essential for overall well-being.

"If you don't have that solid foundation of a place to lay your head at night, all the other parts of mental health and wellness don't get to be a priority," Hatch said.

She added that many of the women they help do not have family in Florida, leaving them without support.

"This has allowed us to really hone in on these senior women—going to doctor’s appointments with them, truly being their advocate," Hatch said. "They don’t have someone to support them, so we become that family," she added.

The grant comes in the wake of recent hurricanes and high rent prices. Through this initiative, the women will live at the new Ekos Allegro Senior Living Community in South Naples, where rent is capped at just under $1,300 per month.

For Melissa Pioppi, a single, disabled senior, the program is life-changing.

"It is hard for seniors," Pioppi said. "Because of accidents, I developed mental health issues, and I can't do the stagehand or waitress work I used to do. But this is such a blessing. They're assisting me—my rent’s going down to $500 a month," she added.

NAMI Collier says their goal is not just to house more seniors like Pioppi, but also to address health issues, isolation, and other challenges older adults face at this stage in life.

"We have a new grant request, and we're always trying to find additional support for this population because the need seems to be growing daily," a Hatch said. She added "As a nonprofit, we focus on everyone, but the seniors need our support".