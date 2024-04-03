NOISE REDUCTION? Naples Airport works with company to reduce air traffic & noise

NAPLES, Fla — When you are out and about in Naples, there is a high chance you'll hear planes flying overhead. People who have lived in the city for years say it's gotten much worse in frequency.

Now, the Naples Airport is teaming up with a Texas-based company in a bid to enhance airport efficiency and alleviate some of the complaints about noise.

"On a personal level, it's very disruptive," said Naples resident Joe Migliara.

More than 100,000 planes take off and land from the Naples Airport every year.

For some establishments, it means more business.

But for people like Migliara, who's been living in Naples for nine years, the airport has grown to accommodate more passengers than it should.

He says that takes away the area's charm.

"This used to be a Naples Community Airport, and it was basically serving the people of the town. My feeling is what we have right now is a regional airport," said Migliara.

Complaints over the constant noise and sound of engines continue to be a consisten reality for city leaders who have been working on ways to quiet down the skies.

The Naples Airport is partnering with a company known as Hughes Aerospace. They say the goal is to develop better flight patterns, safety measures, and strategies to better redirect noise.

Zachary Burch, with the Naples Airport Authority, says it's part of a broader effort they've been making.

"So we've decided that we're going to go out, we're going to hire these people and design the procedures that we'll then submit to the FAA for their approval," said Burch.

Burch says submitting a plan directly to the FAA would have been free, but that this route to work with an external company goes the extra mile and would cut the time for much-needed change in half.

"They won't necessarily silence all the noise, but they will certainly make reductions. Anytime you can keep those aircraft higher, we can keep them in areas with less development. Whether that's on arrival or departures, it's going to be a benefit. And so, we think it will make a noticeable, tangible benefit for the community," Burch added.

For Joe Migliara, it's not a foolproof solution.

But, he says it's worth the consideration.

"We're not sure that's a net net gain, but it's something we're probably 55% in support of. We need to learn more about that," said Migliara.

Meanwhile, the Naples Airport says its work isn't done.

Burch told Fox 4 "We're as committed as we can be to trying to find ways to safely operate the airport but in the most and quietest and beneficial way to the entire community".