New video and 911 audio detail Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann's DUI arrest

NAPLES, Fla. — Newly released video footage and 911 audio are giving insight into what led up to the arrest of Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann, who was taken into custody on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred around 9:51 p.m. near 16th Avenue S and 3rd Street S, where a 911 caller reported that he and his wife were followed home by a woman in a silver vehicle.

In the 911 call, a man is heard telling police that the woman almost hit them. In the audio you can also hear Heitmann in the background denying she did anything wrong.

The subsequent footage, later taken and released by the Naples Police Department, shows Mayor Heitmann being questioned in front of a driveway, seemingly confused. In the video, Heitmann struggles to perform field sobriety tests as officers instruct her.

Heitmann was placed under arrest and spent the night the Naples Jail Center. She was released on Thursday morning.