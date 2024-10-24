New residents move into the Naples Zoo

CAPE CORAK, Fla. — There are new residents at the Naples Zoo: a new pair of mongoose lemurs.

According to Duke University, the mongoose lemur was classified as "critically endangered" in 2020 by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Consuela, is 8 years old, and Snuffy the male is 11.

Mongoose lemurs are sexually dimorphic - meaning males and females have distinct physical features, the zoo explains.

Consuela has a white marking under chin, and long the sides of her face.

Snuffy stands out with a distinctive brownish-red fur under his chin.

Naples Zoo says it serves as the international headquarters of the Madagascar Fauna and Flora Group. which collaborates with botanical gardens, and universities on five continents to protect Madagascar’s biodiversity.

Visitors can see the animals on Lake Victora during a Primate Expedition Cruise at the zoo.