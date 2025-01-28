New performance hall coming to Naples after 7 figure donation

NAPLES, Fla. — The foundation, for arguably one of the most famous opera singers in the world, has chosen Naples as the new American home for a performing arts center.

Opera Naples and The Luciano Pavarotti Foundation are partnering to create an international performance hall here in the United States called Theater in the Garden. The foundations only other location is in Modena, Italy.

A 7 figure donor who wishes to remain anonymous is funding what Nicoletta Pavarotti, the director of the foundation, calls a dream, now coming true in Naples.

"When there's culture, a community will grow," she said.

The hope is to build upon the already rich tradition of music in Naples.

Singers traveled from all over to sing before these esteemed judges in the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation Opera Naples competition this January.

It's something Dr. Krzysztof Biernacki the director the Bower School of Music at FGCU says wouldn't happen without the strategic partnership between these organizations.

"To be able to bring this historic competition to our region, into our school specifically, our university, is a huge honor. This is a historic event," he said.

Ramon Tebar is the artistic director of Opera Naples. He says it's still top secret where exactly the brand new state of the art performance hall will be.

"We cannot say yet. They have to be a little bit patient but I can tell you is it will be a great location," Tebar said.

Pavarotti says bringing the new facility will ignite change to the arts scene, tourism, and the economy.