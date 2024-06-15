Watch Now
New Naples professional soccer team unveils crest and colors

FC Naples will organize tryouts in late summer.
Victoria Scott
FC Naples is the city's first professional soccer team.
Posted at 7:23 PM, Jun 15, 2024

NAPLES, Fla. — Soccer fans will now have a new sports team to root for in Naples.

The public saw the live reveal of the FC Naples crest and colors Saturday morning at The Cove at Paradise Coast Sports Park.

FC Naples is the city's first professional soccer team.

Attendees could listen to live music, take pictures, buy team merchandise, and play soccer.

The CEO of the team Roberto Moreno told FOX 4's Victoria's Scott the crest and colors are a great representation of Naples.

He also told Scott Naples professional soccer will now be put on the nation-wide map.

"The amount of soccer love is already here," Moreno said. "Now, we get to create the professional soccer team that all these kids can look up to and maybe one day play on our team. The U.S. is going to be the center of soccer, and Naples is going to be the center here in the U.S."

Moreno said a head coach will be announced in the next two-to-four weeks. He also said tryouts will be organized in late summer.

