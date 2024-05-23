New law, less itching: Collier mosquito control is nearly doubling its efforts this fall

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla — Expect fewer mosquitoes in Collier County this fall. The mosquito control district is expanding for the first time in 20 years.

The Collier Mosquito Control District said Wednesday it's adding over 300 miles to its treatment area. This comes after Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 509.

Director Patrick Linn says his team is relieved after trying for years to get the legislation crafted and approved.

"The district's territory will nearly double from 401 square miles to about 730 square miles," Linn said.

The expansion will impact areas like Port of the Islands, Ave Maria, and Naples Reserve.

"Anything to get rid of mosquitoes," said Don Krolo, a local resident who welcomes the changes.

"The mosquitoes get pretty bad here, especially now with summer coming out in the morning, you just get loaded with mosquitoes," Krolo said.

The district says it is aiming for a balanced approach.

"Our integrated approach to managing mosquitoes will make a significant difference in terms of comfort and public health," Linn said. "But what it won't do is we're very concerned about the environment as well so minimal impact there is important as well," he added.

The new boundaries will go into effect October 1st, 2024.