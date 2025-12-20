NEW KIT REVEAL: FC Naples pays tribute to Naples Pier with new jerseys

NAPLES, Fla — Naples first professional soccer team showed again on Friday night how much it values community connection.

The USL team unveiled it's new home jersey for the 2026 season at a kit reveal party. And it's a tribute to the iconic Naples Pier.

The uniform features a pattern of piping in the shape of the pier.

The team said the pier pattern is a "tribute to our city’s resilience, unity, and strength. A place where generations have gathered, where hope endures, and where Naples always rises again."

Midfielder, Kevin O'Connor, told Fox 4 it's a good look, with a special meaning.

“We wanted to do something that involved the community," O'Connor said. "And I think the guys hit the nail on the head with the jersey.”

The team will wear the jerseys at home all season. Their 2026 schedule gets started on March 7th at Paradise Sports Complex.

