Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityNaples

Actions

NEW KIT REVEAL: FC Naples pays tribute to Naples Pier with new jerseys

The team will wear these jerseys for home games in 2026
New FC Naples Jersey
FC Naples
The 2026 FC Naples home jersey
New FC Naples Jersey
Posted

NAPLES, Fla — Naples first professional soccer team showed again on Friday night how much it values community connection.

The USL team unveiled it's new home jersey for the 2026 season at a kit reveal party. And it's a tribute to the iconic Naples Pier.

New FC Naples Jersey
FC Naples reveals it's new 2026 home jersey Friday night at Paradise Sports Complex

The uniform features a pattern of piping in the shape of the pier.

Click here to buy the new jersey.

FC Naples new jersey
FC Naples reveals it's new 2026 home jersey Friday night at Paradise Sports Complex

The team said the pier pattern is a "tribute to our city’s resilience, unity, and strength. A place where generations have gathered, where hope endures, and where Naples always rises again."

Midfielder, Kevin O'Connor, told Fox 4 it's a good look, with a special meaning.

“We wanted to do something that involved the community," O'Connor said. "And I think the guys hit the nail on the head with the jersey.”

FC Naples New Jersey
FC Naples reveals it's new 2026 home jersey Friday night at Paradise Sports Complex

The team will wear the jerseys at home all season. Their 2026 schedule gets started on March 7th at Paradise Sports Complex.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Mahmoud Bennett