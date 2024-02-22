NAPLES, Fla. — Paradise Coast Sports Complex rarely sees an empty weekend. It's known as a popular travel destination for youth soccer teams across the country, and now the new Great Wolf Lodge is expected to enhance the appeal.

"We picked Naples because of its strategic location," said Jason Bays, Great Wolf Lodge South Florida General Manager. "We are a great carefree escape for families that are typically around four hours or less around, so major markets of Miami and Fort Myers and Tampa."

A $250 million project is in its final phases after breaking ground nearly two years ago.

Now we are getting a more complete look at how the final project will look.

According to Bays, the 92,000-square-foot water park will look like this:

Great Wolf Lodge Great Wolf Lodge expected to bring $5 billion in positive economic impact



Great Wolf Lodge New Collier County attraction expected to bring $5 billion in positive economic impact



Great Wolf Lodge Great Wolf Lodge expected to bring $5 billion in positive economic impact



Featuring some new water slides never seen before at any of their other locations across the country.

The economic impact of the new attractions makes Collier County a destination not just for its pristine beaches.

A study by Collier County found that the hotel could have upwards of a $5 billion impact on new net spending in the county.

"We're also going to look to hire 600+ Pack Members to join our team and create a tremendous amount of job opportunities and career growth," said Bays.

Many at Paradise Coast Sports Complex tell Fox 4 they are excited for exactly that.

"Oh I'm all for it," said Everette Butler, Golden Gate Estates resident. "It'll be a good place to bring my grandkids and I think it's positive for the impact of the economy."

"I think it's a good idea because it brings in jobs and more people to Naples," said Jackson Calamela, who plays soccer at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

However, some against the development would not speak on camera but pointed to more traffic as their concern. An issue we constantly see all over Southwest Florida, especially in-season.

The opening date as moved forward to September 25, 2024.