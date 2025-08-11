NAPLES, Fla. — The 103,000-square-foot Bear Creek Elementary opened its doors for the first time, welcoming students to a state-of-the-art facility in Collier County.

Nearly 600 students are now enrolled at the new school, which teaches grades K-5 and includes a preschool wing. The campus sits on a 32-acre lot off Immokalee Road.

Fox 4's Eric Lovelace went to Bear Creek on its first day ever:

New Bear Creek Elementary welcomes nearly 600 students on first day of school

"The school is so beautiful they did such a great job with it," one parent told me.

Despite some emotional goodbyes on the first day, parents expressed confidence in the staff.

"We were all really emotional last night, I know the tears were flowing, but we know they're in great hands," a parent said.

Fox 4.

Staff members are focused on creating a supportive environment for students.

"Letting them know that someone's there on campus, that cares about their feelings and well-being," a staff member said.

Fox 4.

School personnel were enthusiastic about welcoming students to the new facility, and are excited about the new school year, in a new building.