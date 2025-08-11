Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New Bear Creek Elementary welcomes nearly 600 students on first day of school

Bear Creek Elementary is Collier County's 32nd elementary school.
Naples' newest school is officially open! Bear Creek Elementary welcomed nearly 600 students today to its 103,000-square-foot campus. What do you think about the new school? #BackToSchool
NAPLES, Fla. — The 103,000-square-foot Bear Creek Elementary opened its doors for the first time, welcoming students to a state-of-the-art facility in Collier County.

Nearly 600 students are now enrolled at the new school, which teaches grades K-5 and includes a preschool wing. The campus sits on a 32-acre lot off Immokalee Road.

Fox 4's Eric Lovelace went to Bear Creek on its first day ever:

"The school is so beautiful they did such a great job with it," one parent told me.

Despite some emotional goodbyes on the first day, parents expressed confidence in the staff.

"We were all really emotional last night, I know the tears were flowing, but we know they're in great hands," a parent said.

Students walk to class on their first day at Bear Creek Elementary.

Staff members are focused on creating a supportive environment for students.

"Letting them know that someone's there on campus, that cares about their feelings and well-being," a staff member said.

Bear Creak Elementary staff talks to students on the first day of classes.

School personnel were enthusiastic about welcoming students to the new facility, and are excited about the new school year, in a new building.

