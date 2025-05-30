New 'autism law' is a win for families, says Naples mom who helped fight for it

NAPLES, Fla. — Families of children with autism across Florida are celebrating a new law that expands critical support and services for kids with developmental disabilities.

Senate Bill 112, which was signed into law this week by Governor Desantis, marks a major victory for advocates like Collier County mother Stephanie Nordin, who has spent years pushing for resources for children with autism.

“We’ve been talking with families for the last two years on what are the challenges you’re facing, where are the gaps — and that’s really the birth of this,” Nordin said.

As a parent and community leader with Autism Collier, Nordin has long been a vocal presence at the state Capitol. Her advocacy helped propel the bill forward — a sweeping measure she describes as transformational.

“Senate Bill 112 is unofficially labeled the Autism Bill, and this does a myriad of things — it’s a big bill,” she said.

The legislation expands early intervention, educational access, and workforce support for children with autism and other developmental challenges. One of the most notable changes extends the Early Steps program through the school year after a child turns four — filling a gap that Nordin says left many without continued support.

“It can change their entire trajectory of life by getting that early intervention and support,” Nordin said. “So by extending it another year, it gives that child and that family a huge leap into not needing more substantial supports in their adult life," she added.

In addition to expanding services, the bill also funds new charter schools and summer programs, creates autism-specific training for educators, and makes that training a requirement for teacher re-certification. The law also tasks the University of Florida with raising public awareness and tracking long-term outcomes.

“This could revolutionize how children thrive, how teachers don’t have to suffer burnout,” Nordin added.

But Nordin isn’t stopping with the bill’s passage. This August, she’s launching a new charter school in Collier County, the Autism Collier Charter School, designed specifically for children with autism — a project she says is long overdue.

“And hearing from the families I know of all across the state that need a program like this — this gives them an opportunity,” she said. The Autism Collier Charter School has already reached full enrollment for next year but families can still apply to be considered.

The bill officially goes into effect on July 1, with several initiatives — including expanded Early Steps services and teacher training expected to roll out later this year.