NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County commissioners voted Tuesday to allow a developer to reduce its affordable housing commitment in a proposed mixed-use project near Immokalee Road, following concerns from nearby neighbors.

The project, known as NC Square, spans approximately 24 acres at the southwest corner of Immokalee Road and Catawba Street, not far from the Valencia Trails neighborhood.

WATCH TO SEE WHERE THE NEW DEVELOPMENT WILL GO UP:

New 129-home development off Immokalee road moves ahead with less affordable housing

Under the new plan, the developer will provide 30% affordable housing, down from the original 100%, which amounts to about 39 units.

In addition, commissioners approved changes that include increasing the commercial space from 44,400 to 50,000 square feet, removing a previously planned daycare, and rental housing options.

People who spoke at the July 8 meeting said they were pleased to see the project shift toward owner-occupied homes, citing potential long-term benefits.

“Your decision on approving the 129 townhomes will have a positive short term and long term, not only for Valencia Trails residents and surrounding communities, but for all of Collier County,” one neighbor said during public comment.

Other neighbors at the meeting said they still had concerns about the development's close proximity to their homes.

The updated plans now head to the Florida Department of Commerce for final approval. If unchallenged, the changes could take effect in 30 days.

The developer says the project will still support the area’s need for affordable housing while boosting local business activity.