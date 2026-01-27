New 12,000-square-foot church approved off Immokalee Road despite neighbors' concerns

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County commissioners unanimously approved plans for a new 12,000-square-foot Church to be built on a 4-acre site near Immokalee Road and Shady Hollow Boulevard in the Golden Gate Estates.

The decision clears the way for the Orangetree Bible Church to serve the area's growing congregation on what was formerly residential land. County staff supported the proposal to create the new mixed-use district and said it met state requirements and posed no major infrastructure or environmental issues.

The decision, however, drew opposition from some people. Last year, the county’s Planning Commission voted 6-0 to deny the church’s request, citing worries about increased traffic and the impact on the area’s rural character.

"I'm very disheartened. They just decided my life inside that room and none of those men that are on that board live in my neighborhood," Colleen Araujo said.

Araujo, who owns property next door to the proposed church site and has lived there for years, said she regularly attends church as a Christian, but could not support this project.

"It's a lot of wildlife, and it's a beautiful place to live. And they've just changed the integrity of a residential street," Araujo added.

Other neighbors expressed concerns about traffic congestion on the turn off Immokalee Road, which also serves as a main access point to the Crew Bird Rookery Swamp Trails.

"I don't want the church to be responsible for somebody's death - or the county - somebody's going to get rear ended when the traffic shuts down that one road," said Peter Rasmussen who has lived in the area for three years.

Church leaders said they want to be good neighbors and address community needs. They also said church events would almost always be held outside busy hours.

"There is a need for churches to serve the community, give people a place to go to find peace, to find hope and that's what we want to do," Mark Mincy, a co-pastor at Orangetree Bible Church.

The approval comes with restrictions. Most church activities will be held on Wednesdays and Sundays as outlined by church leaders. Major events outside of that schedule may require county approval and on-scene traffic officers.

"Our biggest goal is to be a good neighbor and so we fail if we don't do that," Mincy said.

The church plans to break ground sometime next year.

