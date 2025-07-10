Neighbors urge mosquito control board to end aerial chemical spraying in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — For 75 years, the Collier Mosquito Control District has been battling mosquitoes from the sky — but on Thursday, a group of anti-chemical activists packed a public meeting, urging officials to adopt more natural methods.

More than a dozen people attended Thursday’s mosquito control commissioners meeting to oppose the district’s use of chemical insecticides, including Naled, a pesticide sprayed from aircraft to kill adult mosquitoes.

WATCH AS OEIOKE DEMAND A BAN ON PESTICIDES USED BY MOSQUITO CONTROL:

Residents urge mosquito control board to end aerial chemical spraying in Collier County

“You’re spraying them around schools where kids go out and play. You’re spraying on my property. You’re spraying everywhere,” one speaker said during public comment.

Since 1950, the district has used a combination of biological and chemical techniques. But with its service area now covering 730 square miles, some people are calling for an overhaul.

Suggestions included restoring the local bat population to control mosquito levels naturally.

“We might need some birdhouses, some bat houses,” one neighbor said.

Dr. Richard Schroeder, a retired physician, urged commissioners to ban Naled and other organophosphates, citing concerns about long-term neurological effects.

“There have been plenty of studies that show small doses of organophosphates do result in mental deterioration,” Schroeder said.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Naled breaks down quickly and is not currently linked to long-term health effects. However, the agency acknowledges short-term risks, particularly for young children who come into contact with recently treated surfaces, but more studies are currently underway.

“We use what’s called an ultra-low volume — approximately 4.6 ounces per acre,” said Patrick Linn, executive director of the Collier Mosquito Control District.

Linn said Naled is just one part of a broader strategy that also includes using mosquito-eating fish and community outreach.

“It’s highly regulated, and we’re well below the maximum dose,” Linn said. “It’s also highly effective in reducing adult mosquitoes that can carry disease or make life miserable here.”

Commissioners did not vote to change any current policies.

The district says it encourages the public to ask questions and take part in tours to better understand mosquito control efforts.