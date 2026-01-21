COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors in Golden Gate City had a chance Tuesday to weigh in on a plan to improve the community’s infrastructure and feel over the next 20 years.

Collier County invited residents to the Golden Gate Community Center to share concerns and priorities as part of a long-term master plan aimed at coordinating future infrastructure projects across the area. Many came with their opinions on what should be improved.

WATCH AS NEIGHBORS WEIGH IN ON THE FUTURE OF GOLDEN GATE CITY:

Neighbors speak up on flooding, safety and roads in Golden Gate City improvement plan

“More lighting, the roads need to be taken care of a little bit better. Golden Gate Parkway into Collier has been a nuisance for so long,” said William Combs, who has lived in Golden Gate for more than 40 years.

Combs said traffic issues are at the top of his list of concerns, along with longstanding flooding and drainage problems.

“When the canal of Golden Gate, during the hurricane season they lower the gates to let all the water go out. But the water on the roads run into that canal, and when the canal is flooded, it backs up," he added.

Other residents highlighted road conditions, sidewalks, and safety for pedestrians and bicyclists as priorities.

County planners said the master plan is designed to bring roads, drainage, sidewalks, bike paths, utilities, and other infrastructure together into one coordinated 20-year strategy, rather than addressing issues piece by piece.

“I’d like to see better sidewalks; I’d love to be able to walk, and it’s just not safe, so I end up driving someplace to be able to walk. And definitely bike paths — safer biking — that would be great,” said Carolyn Alden, a 15-year Golden Gate City resident.

Residents can continue to provide feedback on the master plan through Feb. 3. County leaders said the plan will be presented to the Board of County Commissioners for review this spring.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.