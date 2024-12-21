NAPLES, Fla. — This 1,500 pound life-size gingerbread house has 60,000 pieces of candy on it.

NEED HOLIDAY PLANS? Life-size gingerbread house and iceskating in Naples

Lerome Campbell is the Executive Pastry Chef at The Ritz Carlton. He helped bring the gingerbread house to life.

"We have 2,000 pounds of candy on the house," he said.

"To make the dough, to sheet the dough, to cut it, to bake it is just a very long process," he said.

The candied windows and walls won't be here much longer. It ends on December 24.

"We start at least a year out. I'm already planning for the next gingerbread house coming up next year," he said.

You may want some exercise to work off those holiday candy calories. Ice skating at the Ritz-Carlton is available until the December 27.

It's a synthetic material to keep up with the Florida heat.

The rink is inside a holiday market for your last minute shopping.

Vendors like Kendra Scott and Top Dog Kitchen are selling everything from jewelry to treats.

Jared Young is the Executive Chef at the Ritz-Carlton Naples Tiburon.

"We're tapping into classic holiday specials with gingerbread, maroons, and livening the holidays with it," he said.

At the Holiday Market, the hotel is packaging pastries to-go in ornaments.