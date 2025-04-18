NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH) has announced plans to build approximately 250 workforce housing units at this currently undeveloped field at 1100 Immokalee Road:

Watch this video as Matt Heinle, Chief Strategy Officer at NCH, explains the need for this housing:

NCH Unveils Plans for 250 Workforce Housing Units in Naples

The project is designed to provide affordable living options specifically for NCH employees.

"We're not looking for this to be a money maker for NCH," Heinle said.

The initiative comes in response to growing concerns among healthcare staff about the rising cost of living in Naples. NCH's says about 30% of its workforce currently lives outside of Collier County due for financial reasons.

“We recently did a survey asking who would be interested in taking part in the workforce housing,” Heinle said.

Abour 500 people responded saying they would.

The project is being jump-started by a $3.5 million donation from local philanthropists.

Heinle says the 250 units are projected to open by summer 2027. He notes, while the cost of each unit has not been determined yet, it will be under what's typically found in the area.

There’s also room for expansion. A site, located across the street, could eventually support up to 500 units if there is enough demand.