NATIONAL RECOVERY MONTH: Former addict recounts life changing experience

NAPLES, Fla. — Lulu's Kitchen in Naples has a unique business model. Many of it's staffers spend each day making sweet treats while processing their difficult stories of recovery.

At 5 am every morning, Nicole Lewis starts her shift where she's a pastry chef. She is also a former addict, who experienced overdoses and heavy drug use. Lewis says prior to quitting drug use, she prayed for death.

"I was dead inside," Lewis said.

Now at Lulu's Kitchen, she finds purpose in batter, bundts and baking.

"I wanted to do something different but using was the only that was only thing I knew to do," she said.

This National Recovery Month, Lewis reflected on what began her drug use, even though it's painful.

"Mine started when my dad passed away. I was 17 years old when he passed," she said.

After trying various rehab programs, she says one finally stuck. St. Matthew's House has a workforce development program. Adrian Robinson works with Nicole as the executive chef and can attest to her success.

"She's very attentive, follows direction, and listens. That's what you need to do in culinary," Robinson said.

He says at Lulu's Kitchen, people with criminal records and substance issues are washed clean, rather than limited to their pasts.

"That flame was re-lit and now I have a passion, desire and a willingness to live," Lewis said.

