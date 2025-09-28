Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Naples woodshop turns century-old trees from Southeast Asia into functional art

Fox 4
NAPLES, Fla. — Inside the woodshop behind Naples’ iconic Cocoon Gallery, giant slabs of wood imported from Southeast Asia are being transformed into one-of-a-kind tables, mirrors, and sculptures. Founder Mitchell Siegel calls it “functional art.”

In the 20,000-square-foot workshop on 5th Ave North in Naples, artisans carefully dry, flatten, hand-sand, and sometimes fill natural cracks with colored epoxy, turning raw wood into unique designs.

“We’re creating pieces of art from nature. We’re enhancing nature,” Siegel said.

Each creation is custom-built, designed to be both beautiful and functional.

“Art doesn’t have to go on the wall,” Siegel said. “It can go on the floor. It can be a sculpture in the corner. People assume art is for walls — but we create functional pieces you can use, like a dining table or a coffee table," he explained.

Siegel emphasizes sustainability. For every tree removed, another is planted, making each piece both responsible and built to last.

