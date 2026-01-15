Naples woman facing charges for illegal dog breeding operation, 50 dogs rescued

NAPLES, Fla. — A 63-year-old Naples woman was arrested Wednesday after detectives said they discovered she was illegally breeding and selling dogs while practicing veterinary medicine without a license, leading to the rescue of 50 dogs from her residence.

Olga Kapishon faces one felony count of practicing veterinary medicine without a license and 19 counts of failing to provide certified health certificates for dogs she had listed for sale.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said the investigation began after receiving a complaint about unhealthy dogs being sold from Kapishon's home at 3451 12th Ave. SE. Collier County Code Enforcement had already revoked her breeder permit last September due to multiple violations related to animal care conditions, the sheriff's office said.

Despite the permit suspension, deputies said Kapishon continued breeding and selling dogs. Undercover detectives posed as potential buyers and contacted Kapishon through a phone number from her website on puppies.com.

During the undercover operation, Kapishon showed detectives puppies and parent dogs ,despite her suspended permit, the sheriff's office said. Some dogs had matted hair and were visibly soiled with feces and urine. One puppy had a pot belly possibly indicating worms, deputies said.

Kapishon told the undercover deputies the puppies had received their first vaccination shots but could not provide records. She offered to administer second-round shots and deworming medication in front of the deputies, the sheriff's office said.

When detectives searched her home on Wednesday, they said they found 50 dogs - 32 adults and 18 puppies - living in filthy conditions inside the home. Suspected vaccines were also taken from the property.

The investigation revealed Kapishon had been continuously breeding and selling puppies since her permit suspension while administering vaccines and medications without proper licensing, the sheriff's office said.

All rescued dogs are currently undergoing medical evaluations. The investigation remains active and additional charges may be filed pending examination results.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.