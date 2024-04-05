NEWS IN NAPLES: Pier 3D Model Revealed, Cyclist Struck on US-41, Free Tax Help

Naples Pier reconstruction plans unveil 3D model

Efforts to rebuild the Naples Pier, devastated during Hurricane Ian, are taking one step forward.

On Wednesday, architects presented the first 3D model of the reconstructed pier to the City Council this week.

However, despite this progress, completion remains distant. The bidding for construction concludes on May 7th, with the actual project expected to span over a year and a half once finalized.

Fatal bicycle accident under investigation

On Thursday night, a 61-year-old cyclist lost his life in Naples.

The incident occurred at an intersection of US 41 and Wiggins Pass Road. Troopers say an SUV traveling north collided with the bicyclist while he was heading south.

Emergency Medical Services rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

United Way of Collier offering free tax help

Tax Day is coming up! For those needing assistance, the United Way of Collier and the Keys says it is offering free tax preparation services for households earning under $66,000 annually.

All you have to do is make an appointment and bring your ID and tax documents.

United Way operates Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM.