Naples soccer fans have the chance to be a part of USL history

NAPLES, Fla. — As Naples' first professional sports team prepares for its inaugural season, the team is asking for your input on its crest, colors, and name.

According to the USL Naples' spokesperson, they are committed to making the city their home and growing the community spirit before the first season even starts.

Fox 4's Bella Line went to its stadium at Paradise Coast Sports Complex to hear from some of their youngest fans.

"The logo should be of a sunset," said John Magdalener, a youth soccer player. "The colors should be pink, yellow, and orange; their name should be The Naples Hurricanes."

"I think the crest should be like a big soccer ball and I think the name should be Naples City Soccer," said Geron Tatman, a youth soccer player. "I think it should be a blue and cyan mix."

"The Naples shape and it should say N.U. under it," said Parker Samek, a youth soccer player. "I think it should be Naples United because it's just special to me. I think it should be teal, black, and white."

Naples soccer fans have until Feb. 29 to complete the survey and share their input, where you can have a chance of being a part of Naples history.

The survey can be found here.