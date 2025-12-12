Naples secures $11.4 million in federal funding to rebuild historic pier after Hurricane Ian

NAPLES, Fla. — The City of Naples has secured more than $11.4 million in federal funding to rebuild the historic Naples Pier, which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ian.

Rep. Byron Donalds announced the grant in a tweet, saying he was "proud" to share that FEMA has approved $11,401,144.20 for the restoration project. Donalds called the pier's reconstruction a "longtime priority" for the community following the devastating storm.

BREAKING: I'm proud to announce that the City of Naples has received an $11,401,144.20 @fema grant to rebuild Naples Pier.



Hurricane Ian ravaged our community & this restoration project has been a longtime priority.



Congratulations to all involved. This is a major win for SWFL! pic.twitter.com/ktLYt74QrJ — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) December 12, 2025

"Hurricane Ian ravaged our community & this restoration project has been a longtime priority," he wrote, congratulating local leaders and agencies involved in securing the funding.

"This is a major win for SWFL!" Donalds said.

The Naples Pier, a popular destination for residents and visitors alike, has remained a symbol of the area's resilience. The new FEMA grant will help fund structural repairs and restoration efforts aimed at bringing the landmark back to full public use.

ORIGINAL STORY 11-20-25

Hurricane Ian left Naples' iconic pier severely damaged, with only a fence blocking access to what remains of the beloved tourist attraction. The city is now close to demolishing the structure and building a new one.

Naples moves closer to demolishing hurricane-damaged pier and building replacement

The pier, normally crawling with tourists, has been missing its boardwalk and much of its structure since the hurricane hit.

For residents like Nancy Slade, who has witnessed the pier's transformation over the years, the damage represents more than just missing infrastructure.

"It was awful that this happened," Slade said. "Well it's history, it's the very thing the people who founded Naples built."

Fox 4.

The pier serves as Naples' primary tourist attraction, and homeowners there said rebuilding it will be welcomed for the community's economy and identity.

Susan Jensen, echoed the sentiments of many neighbors who wondered about the timeline for completion.

"My friends visiting and I told him, I don't know why it's not finished yet, except I think it's all tied up in government funds," Jensen said.

Mahmoud Bennett A view of the Naples Pier at the end of July 2024.

The city has confirmed they are moving forward with demolition plans.

In a statement, a city spokesperson told Fox 4:

“We have the permits and are looking forward to a formal sign off obligating the funds from FEMA which is required before demolition can begin.”

FEMA has not yet responded to requests for clarity on when exactly that approval would happen.

While the city and FEMA work through the paperwork, residents remain eagerly waiting for their pier's return.