Naples Pride says drag shows will go on for now, as city council appeals court ruling

NAPLES, Fla. — Just days after a federal judge ordered the city of Naples to allow Naples Pride to host its annual drag show outdoors, the city council voted unanimously to appeal the decision — a move that has reignited debate across the community just two weeks before Pride Fest.

The decision came during a special session on Friday, where public comments reflected deep divides over what the legal fight is really about.

“If you cared about safety, and about city charm, you’d start with yourselves — including looking at a mayor who has a DUI arrest and poses a higher risk to children in our communities than performers,” said Lauren Candito, who spoke during the meeting following council's decision.

After a short discussion, the city council confirmed it would move forward with an appeal.

The controversy surrounding the outdoor drag performance has been ongoing for months. In mid May, a federal judge sided with Naples Pride, allowing the show to take place at Cambier Park. But the ruling prompted more public backlash, leading to renewed calls for the city to block the event.

“Because with God everything, and I’m telling you I believe in my heart and my soul this will be shut down,” said Johnny Fratto, a Naples resident who opposes drag shows.

Fratto was one of several people who voiced concerns about what they believe typically happens at drag events — accusing organizers of exposing children to inappropriate behavior.

“Look, whatever you want to do, do behind closed doors,” Fratto said. “Why do grown men need to feel or have the urge to go in front of babies, dance in front of them with G-strings, have kids put dollar bills in their G-strings? And this happened last time at the last drag show that was here," he explained.

Others at the meeting pushed back on those claims, acknowledging the importance of setting boundaries for children, but insisting the drag show is family-friendly and nothing like what critics are describing.

“I can guarantee that most of these people haven’t been to a drag show. And if they have, it might be a drag show that’s in a bar, which is for 21 plus,” Cielo Zenteno said. “I’ve been to Naples Pride — my first Pride was Naples Pride — and I’ve never had a concern that it was promiscuous or vulgar," she added.

A 2022 investigation by the Naples Police Department found that past drag performances at Naples Pride were not lewd or sexual in nature.

In a statement to FOX 4, Naples Pride said it’s disappointed the city intends to appeal, but confirmed it still plans to host Pride Fest at Cambier Park on June 7, unless otherwise ordered by a higher court.

"We’re disappointed the City intends to appeal a ruling that was both clear and constitutionally sound. We remain committed to defending the First Amendment rights of everyone in our community, and we will continue to stand for inclusion, visibility, and the fundamental rights that make Pride — and democracy — possible," Naples Pride said in a statement.

City council declined to clarify where it currently stands in the appeal process.