Naples police search for missing 13-year-old girl last seen Wednesday evening

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl who disappeared from her home Tuesday evening.

Anaelizabeth Hernandez was last seen on Sept. 10, 2025, after leaving her home in the 100 block of Jasmine Circle in Naples between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Hernandez is described as having red hair, brown eyes and freckles on her face. She stands approximately 5'5" tall and weighs 166 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt and denim shorts.

Anyone who sees Hernandez or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Naples Police Department's non-emergency line at 239-213-3000.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Mahmoud Bennett