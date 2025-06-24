Naples police increase security near houses of worship amid Middle East tensions

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Police Department is increasing security and patrols near houses of worship as tensions escalate in the Middle East following the U.S. entering the conflict between Israel and Iran.

Officers say the move is precautionary and not in response to any specific threat.

“And that'll continue until things calm down, and we always keep an open investigative aspect when it comes to our places of worship” said Lt. Bryan McGinn with Naples Police.

McGinn said the department is in communication with state and federal law enforcement agencies as part of a broader monitoring effort on the situation in the middle east and its potential global impact.

He emphasized the importance of keeping lines of communication open with local faith communities.

"We're fortunate to have all kinds of denominations of worship in our city and throughout Southwest Florida," McGinn said. "And we're reaching out to those churches and places of worship to reinforce that we're on the same team here. If you see something, say something," he added.

Although police report no current threats to the area, the heightened law enforcement presence comes as some faith leaders acknowledge a sense of fear among their congregants.

"Well, certainly people are frightened," said Father Michael Orsi, a local priest.

Orsi said he understands the concern but is urging people not to panic.

"What I try to say to them is: calm down," Orsi said. "The worst thing we can do is fearful. If we're fearful, the evil people win. So we have to remain secure in our minds that we have a very good police department here in Naples."

According to Naples Police, there have been no recent security threats reported at any local houses of worship.

