Naples Police Chief latest appointee on State Immigration Enforcement Council

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Police Chief Ciro Dominguez has been appointed to the State Immigration Enforcement Council.

The council was created by Senate Bill 2C, which was signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday, February 13th.

enforcement of federal immigration law.

The State Immigration Enforcement Council is made up of law enforcement officers who will assist the State Board of Immigration Enforcement by providing insight and feedback regarding the enforcement of federal immigration law.

Their responsibilites include the following:



Requesting guidance from ICE for training opportunities and strategies to further federal

program participation.

program participation. Advising the Board on the efforts of local law enforcement agencies.

Recommending financial resources necessary to aid local law enforcement agencies

Recommending information sharing between state agencies, local agencies, and

federal data centers and units

federal data centers and units Recommending strategies to increase the number of available detention beds for use by the ICE.

Below is a statement from Chief Dominguez posted on the Naples Police Facebook page:

“It is an honor and a tremendous responsibility to have been appointed by the Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier to the Florida State Immigration Enforcement Council. I am grateful and ready to add value to the effort. The mission is to collaborate with other Law Enforcement executives, Chiefs,and Sheriffs to offer ideas, best practices, and compassion to the challenges we face related to illegal immigration. Together we can ensure the State of Florida has the strongest illegal immigration measures in place to foster safe communities and safe streets, all while providing

compassion, dignity, and respect to all. We, as a Council, will address the dangers of illegal immigration to keep Florida safe, strong, and free.”

On Tuesday, Florida House Speaker David Perez announced the appointment of Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell to the State Immigration Enforcement Council.

