Naples police charge man with battery in beach interaction

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples police said a man faces charges of battery in an incident at the beach.

Officers said on Monday around 5:20 p.m., they were called to 11th Avenue South Beach about a reported battery. The victim told police that an unknown man approached her on the beach and touched her without consent, after she asked him to stop. She reported to police that the suspect gave her his phone number and told her to meet him the next day, according to the department.

Detectives said they identified the suspect as 44-year-old Douglas Reid Pederson of Minnesota.

Video evidence shows Pederson being picked up shortly after the incident in a vehicle driven by his wife, according to police, with their two children in the car, police said.

The department later found Pederson and charged him with battery. The department said he also has a previous charge of indecent exposure in Minnesota.