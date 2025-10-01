Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Naples Police ask public’s help to ID woman accused of soliciting teen for sex

Posted

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Police Department needs your help identifying a woman accused of trying to solicit a teenage boy for sex.

According to police, the incident happened at Freedom Park at 1515 Golden Gate Parkway on Sept. 15.

Officers said the teenage boy reported being solicited for a sex act by a woman.

The woman is believed to be in her early to mid-30s with blonde hair. She's said to be about 5'0" to 5'2" and between 130-150 pounds.

Police said she also has an accent and was last seen wearing a pink dress.

If you recognize her, call Criminal Investigations Division Detective T. Dolan at 239-213-4826 or via email at tdolan@naplesgov.com.

