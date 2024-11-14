Watch Now
Naples Police arrest non-registered sex offender after dispute

NAPLES, Fla. — On Sunday, November 10th, the Naples Police Department says officers responded to a verbal disturbance call at a hotel.

During their investigation, officers discovered Jason Qazim Arif, 38, was a registered sex offender in Colorado.

Police say Arif was convicted in 2012 for sexual assault and exploitation of a child.

The department says Arif was visiting Collier County but failed to register as a sex offender within the requirements provided by Florida State Statue.

Arif was placed under arrest for failure to register as a sex offender and was transported to the Collier County Jail.

