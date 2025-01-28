Naples Police arrest Miami area cop on child abuse charges

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Police Department said in a press release they received several 911 calls from people at the Naples Pier Saturday, reporting a man had struck a child with a belt multiple times.

Witnesses at the scene said they tried to prevent the man from leaving the scene but were unsuccessful.

Officers found the suspects vehicle and conducted a stop on Gulf Shore Boulevard.

The man was identified as 55-year-old Phillip Kennedy, later confirmed to be an active Police Officer with the Miccosukee Police Department.

Kennedy admitted to police he had struck his son with a belt.

Witnesses on scene told police Kennedy had struck the boy with a belt and a closed fist multiple times.

Kennedy was arrested for child abuse and transported to the Naples Jail Center.