Naples Pier sees string of inappropriate behavior this year

NAPLES, Fla. — A man was arrested this week after being accused of exposing himself on the Naples Pier - marking at least the fourth reported case of inappropriate behavior at the popular beach spot this year.

The Naples Police Department interviewed witnesses who reported that 28-year-old Johnley Saint Juste exposed his genitals to nine people, including two children, on Wednesday.

"Seven sworn statements from victims say this individual had his pants pulled down and was masturbating in front of people," said Lt. Bryan McGinn of the Naples Police Department.

McGinn noted that this is not an isolated incident.

Officers have responded to at least four similar cases in recent months on the Naples Pier.

"These incidents happen sporadically throughout the year," McGinn said. "It’s a destination area that brings in people from all over the country and the world," he added.

In August, a 74-year-old man was arrested for allegedly walking naked on the beach. In May, a couple was accused of engaging in sexual activity on the pier, before a bystander and four children saw them.

McGinn explained that such criminal behavior is often done for shock value.

Local victim service organization Project Help warns that the psychological effects on victims can be long-lasting.

"It's traumatic because it's not something you'd normally see," said Eileen, a representative from Project Help. "The impact can last a long time, and sometimes people don’t realize they need to talk about it," she added.

Indecent exposure is a crime, and in certain circumstances, the Naples Police Department says it could be classified as a felony.

McGinn emphasized the role the community plays in addressing this public nuisance.

"Report suspicious behavior immediately," McGinn urged. "It's that really that great partnership we have with the community that makes these instances go that much smoother," he added.